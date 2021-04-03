Cindy Innes: Recognizing AARP volunteers

April is National Volunteer Month, and I want to send a shout-out to all the AARP volunteers in La Crosse County.

Our volunteers differ in their interests but each is dedicated and committed to making a difference in the lives of others, which goes to the heart of AARP.

Some volunteers advocate on behalf of older adults and people of all ages by engaging with legislators and local leaders on important national issues such as Social Security and Medicare as well as local issues like high utility rates.

Some are ambassadors that represent AARP at a variety of events throughout the year.

Some are engaging with elected officials, partner organizations and local leaders in a community-wide steering committee that is committed to making La Crosse a more livable community for everybody. These volunteers bring a wealth of insights and professional experience to a project known as Thriving. Livable. La Crosse., which will help local leaders improve the lives of people in the La Crosse community.

Some volunteer for AARP Driver Safety, organizing and teaching classroom courses at community locations. They also assist with marketing, data management and technical assistance.