Cindy Innes: Ron Johnson's lack of ladership

Ron Johnson continues to demonstrate his lack of leadership. He voted against the Covid-19 Relief Package in spite of the majority of Democrat and Republican voters being in support of it.

In recent days it has been reported by the media that Johnson has stated he will not get the Covid- 19 vaccine because he has already had Covid and didn't need to be vaccinated. Johnson says this in spite of healthcare experts being very clear on the need, health benefits of getting vaccinated.

Lastly, the media have reported that Johnson said he had no fear during the January insurgence of our nation's Capitol but would have if Black Lives Matters supporters had demonstrated. Sadly, after all of the unrest during the past summer due to the killing of blacks people by police, Johnson's words could not come at a worse time.

The above noted is more evidence of the need for Ron Johnson to not remain in office. We need someone who speaks for all the people not just his limited base and who will set a positive example for all.

Cindy Innes

West Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0