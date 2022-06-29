Cindy Innes: Thankful for gun control vote in Congress

The passing of gun control legislation by all Democrats and those 14 Republicans who had the courage to vote their conscience rather than the party line have provided a much needed step in assuring the welfare and safety of all U.S. citizens — especially innocent children, their numbers too many to be imagined in school mass murders.

There is still much work to be done, but for those who have lost loved ones to gun violence there is now a glimmer of hope that the violence may soon be greatly reduced. Children may no longer live in fear of going to school, people may no longer fear leaving their home, and yes, people may no longer worry if an acquaintance or one they love may do the unimaginable. I may be overstating the impact of the law, but it is one step forward. A step I am very thankful for!