Cindy Innes: The new reality for women's health care needs

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, our nation is now seeing the consequences and how it impacts the female population. A 10-year-old female rape victim is forced to cross state lines for an abortion. Women who miscarry or experience ectopic pregnancies are being denied access to needed medications or surgical procedures to assure their physical welfare and life.

The impact of the court decision extends to access of birth control for both men and women. In addition there is the well documented issue related to the health and welfare of people of color who already struggle financially and now now their health care choices are even more limited.

In spite of this there is still a light, people can vote thoughtfully, being mindful of the need for helpful resolution during these difficult times. They can make donations to organizations that support women’s needs, and send letters to their representatives outlining the need for re-evaluation of decisions made.

Cindy Innes

West Salem 

