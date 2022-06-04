Cindy Innes: When will Americans speak up and say 'no more'

During these turbulent times in our country with civil unrest, mass shootings, the pandemic, there is a great divide of our people and politicalization of very personal- private matters. I am fearful for our people and the country's democracy. There is no longer a middle ground that can unite us, not the pandemic in which a million people died., economic hardship, an insurrection at our nations Capitol. The mentality is of us or them.

I am reminded of a poem written by Martin Niemoller who lived in Nazi, Germany. It reads as follows:

First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a communist.

Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a Jew.

Then they came for the Catholics, and I did not speak out because I wasn’t Catholic.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

I have to wonder when the American citizens will finally stand up and say “no more.” We must think of the good of all and not just a few. Recognize the good in all people, that we deserve to be treated with respect, to be cared for and most of all not live in fear.

Cindy Innes

West Salem

