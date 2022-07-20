 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cindy Innes: Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling limits voting access

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling to not allow the use of ballot drop boxes or for an individual to give their completed absentee ballots to go others to return on their behalf are further examples of the aggressive efforts to limit voting access not only here, but nationwide.

In spite of there bring no evidence of voter fraud, these efforts continue. In not allowing these past practices the elderly, disabled those who may not be able to vote in person will have have their civil right and duty to vote jeopardized.

For those who are able to.successfully vote in the upcoming election I hope they will do so keeping in mind those politicians who support such regressive actions as voter suppression.

Cindy Innes

West Salem

