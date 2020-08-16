Cindy Killion: Good riddance to offensive monument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank Glen Jenkins for his Opinion piece (Tribune, Aug. 12) regarding the “Hiawatha” statue.

I agree that now is an opportunity to begin a journey of healing, and I want to contribute to that discussion.

I’m glad the statue is gone, and I want to thank everyone who made it possible. It was a statue, or perhaps a monument, to colonialism.

Colonizers stole the land and resources on which the Ho-Chunk lived, then tried to exterminate them. Their lives and culture then were co-opted by erecting a statue to “honor” them and bring tourists to the area. That’s something only a colonizer can do.

As Jenkins’ reminds us: It can’t be ignored or forgotten that white people have taken your land, starved you, made false promises, taken your children away and attempted to destroy your culture and way of life.

To begin the journey of healing, I would encourage everyone to read "An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States" by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz so you can become familiar with the colonial project, and its continuing impact on Native people throughout Turtle Island.

Here’s hoping it will help change “our thinking,” as Jenkins encourages us to do.

Cindy Killion, La Crosse

