Cindy Killion: Kept from voting in the primary

I am aghast this election season for a couple of reasons but the most important reason is the disenfranchisement I experienced in this month’s primary.

I am a loyal voter — I have voted in every election the past 30+ years — but I was unable to vote in the local school board election because of the inadequate and incompetent postal service.

I live in Tucson during the winter and have received my absentee ballot in the past, although last year I had to use FedEx to return my ballot in time to be counted. In essence, my vote last year cost me about $25. My absentee ballot never reached me this year but was bounced back to the clerk’s office, and there was not enough time to get it sent again and returned to the clerk.

This is unconscionable, as are all the efforts throughout the country to disenfranchise voters. I have been denied/deprived of my right as an American citizen to participate in choosing who I want to represent me.

I have worked with others dedicated to preserving the vote for everyone as a member of the League of Women Voters-La Crosse, and I will continue doing so — and I encourage everyone to help us get people registered to vote and work toward making it easier to vote instead of erecting barriers (such as today’s decision to disallow free-standing, mailbox-like drop boxes outside the local clerk’s office).

Visit https://www.lwvlacrosse.org for information about voting.

Cindy Killion

La Crosse  

