Cindy Killion: Supporting McGrath for Congress

In other words, she has dedicated her life to our democracy and is ready to defend it against those who are willing to undermine and destroy our government. She knows all too well the issues that confront those living in the 3rd District because she is us. She knows the importance of agriculture and small businesses to our economy; she knows health care access is essential for all; she knows we must invest in education; she knows caregiving is part of the infrastructure that is the foundation on which our economy is built; she knows a healthy ecosystem is imperative; she knows the threats to our national security; and she knows equity is central to everyone’s quest for a fulfilling life.