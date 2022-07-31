Cindy Killion: Supporting McGrath for Congress

I am writing to support the candidacy of Deb Baldus McGrath in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Deb is a true patriot. She has served over 25 years in the Army, State Department and the CIA.
In other words, she has dedicated her life to our democracy and is ready to defend it against those who are willing to undermine and destroy our government. She knows all too well the issues that confront those living in the 3rd District because she is us. She knows the importance of agriculture and small businesses to our economy; she knows health care access is essential for all; she knows we must invest in education; she knows caregiving is part of the infrastructure that is the foundation on which our economy is built; she knows a healthy ecosystem is imperative; she knows the threats to our national security; and she knows equity is central to everyone’s quest for a fulfilling life.
As a member of the LGBTQI community, I am personally grateful for Deb’s support for human rights. The issues are many and far-ranging, more than I can address here so I would encourage Democratic voters to acquaint themselves with Deb’s positions by visiting https://www.debmcgrathforcongress.com/issues.
If you are not registered to vote, I would encourage you to do so and cast a ballot in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary.
Cindy Killion
La Crosse