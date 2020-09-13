Cindy Killion: Take steps to keep older voters safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AARP Wisconsin wants voters to be safe during the upcoming election and has launched its “Protect Voters 50-plus” initiative in an effort to provide all voters with information about how to vote from home.

AARP Wisconsin encourages everyone to make a plan now so your vote counts.

Within the next two weeks, registered voters in Wisconsin will be receiving an absentee ballot application so they can vote safely from home. Please read the instructions carefully, complete the application and submit it to your local municipal clerk along with the required and appropriate voter ID.

The sooner you complete the application and submit it, the sooner you will receive your absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots require a witness signature, so plan now about how you can get the necessary signature so when your ballot arrives, you can immediately cast your vote and have a witness sign.

Then you have two options to submit your ballot: you can mail it or you can drop it into a drop box, the location of which can be determined by calling your local municipal clerk.

AARP Wisconsin encourages you to use the drop box to ensure your ballot reaches the municipal clerk’s office in a timely manner.