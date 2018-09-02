As anyone with a television knows, the absolute worst time to tune in is during an election season.
The ads are incessant, aggravating and insulting to the intelligence of anyone with more than two functioning neurons.
Recently, though, Gov. Scott Walker has managed to plumb the depths and find a new low with his attack ad against Tony Evers that features lewd descriptions of sexual acts by predator teachers that, if one were to believe Walker, Tony Evers wholeheartedly supports.
While the premise that Evers condones such activities in schools is absurd and patently false, the more troubling part of the ad to me is that it’s bordering on pornographic and runs at all hours of the day.
During the terrible storms we had on Monday, I tuned in to the afternoon news while I was babysitting four of my young grandsons to see what was coming our way.
Instead of learning about the approaching weather, my sweet and innocent boys got a lesson in salacious sex and tawdry teachers who don’t wear pants.
For a man who professes to love family values, Walker should be ashamed to run such filth, even if the allegations were true.
I, for one, am tired of politicians like Scott Walker and Donald Trump, who will say anything, do anything, or pay off anyone to maintain power.
Walker’s willingness to air such disgusting ads is a perfect demonstration of why he so badly needs to go. Wisconsin, we can do better than this.
Cindy Martin, Onalaska