Cindy Zahrte: Vote Blue to take back control of our state

All Wisconsinites must consider how Republicans are reshaping our state and taking away our ability to have our voices heard. Robin Voss, Assembly speaker, recently commented that Gov. Tony Evers is a major stumbling block to the legislature being able to get things done that the people of Wisconsin want. Really?

If the Republicans are trying to “get things done that Wisconsin citizens want:

Why did our legislators gavel in and out in mere seconds when Evers has asked for a special session focused on gun legislation or women’s reproductive rights?

In one Marquette University Law School poll, 81% of respondents supported background checks on private gun sales at gun shows and 54% supported banning assault rifles. In a second poll, 58% of respondents supported legalized abortion in most or all cases.

Why did our legislators refuse to expand Medicaid coverage when two-thirds of Wisconsinites surveyed favored accepting federal funds to do this?

It doesn’t sound like our Republican-controlled legislature is listening to the people of Wisconsin and “getting things done which the people of Wisconsin want.” The Republicans have gerrymandered our state so that our elected representatives don’t need to listen/consider their constituents opinions/concerns.

The Nov. 8 election is extremely important. Get out and vote. Vote blue, vote for democracy! It’s time to take back control of our state and have our legislators listen to us. It is time for Wisconsinites to have our government “get things done that the people of Wisconsin want."

Cindy Zahrte

Warrens