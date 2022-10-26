Claire Mendo: Vote for honest candidates, then wield your wallet

Have you wondered, like I, how’d we get ourselves into this mess, America?

Ribbit.

Um, you don’t understand? Let’s be more clear: RIBBIT!

Remember the story of a frog in a pot of boiling water? Drop one in and it will leap right out, but place it gently in tepid water and turn the heat on low, it will float there quite placidly. As the water gradually heats up, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like us in a hot bath, and before long, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.

ALERT! Just like the frog that allowed himself to be boiled alive, WE have allowed movies, TV, the internet and books to glorify every kind of unethical and corrupt behavior and present it as just a personal choice instead of what it is, the destruction of our societies moral fabric. WE have accepted this and allowed the immoral to become the new normal.

Frog is a warning against this creeping normality of abnormal behavior we have allowed.

The solution? Act! Refuse to buy products of those who sponsor abnormal behavior. Just like when Anita Bryant, Florida’s orange juice spokesperson, railed against gays, the public boycotted orange juice and got her fired, WE have the power to force companies to stop sponsoring the promotion of immorality as normal. HOW?

Firstly, GO OUT AND VOTE for the most honest candidate.

Then wield your wallet! They’ll listen, I promise.

WALLET POWER!

Claire Mendo