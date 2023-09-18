Thomas Paine observed over 200 years ago, “Let them call me rebel and welcome, I feel no concern from it; but I should suffer the misery of devils, were I to make a whore of my soul by swearing allegiance to one whose character is that of a sottish, stupid, stubborn, worthless, brutish man (King George)."

His words echo my own soul today when that New Yorker whose character is that of a liar, cheat, bully and hate monger can bamboozle so many to whore their own souls in the name of patriotism.

We need to demand the highest character and ethics in our leaders, especially during this time of such bitterness and confrontation, because in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought to be no other.

If this ethical candidate is not running, look to find him or her and pledge your fealty to support all their high ideals and let’s turn back the tide of cynicism that is threatening to engulf us.

We’ve done it many times since the travails of our country’s birth, and we can do so again. Think of Theodore Roosevelt, William Proxmire, Fighting Bob La Follette, John F. Kennedy.

That there are men in all countries who get their living by cultivating turmoil and by keeping up the quarrels of nations is as shocking as it is true, but it must end with us.

This I truly believe and history tells us this can be so.

Clarice Fullerton

La Crosse