I am addressing Mike Hanson’s letter of Feb. 19, and I apologize if his letter was actually sarcasm, very well placed.
It lamented the deaths of 3 students in Lansing, Michigan to gun violence. Yet noted the deaths were an “insignificant price for ensuring the Second Amendment rights” for Americans. And to ensure those “unfettered God-given constitutional right to own and bear arms” vote Republican.
I wanted to gag and fume and rage and scream at such callousness. And amazement to assume the intentions of the writers of the Bill of Rights, that a state militia might use its right to bear arms to kill innocents, again and again. And again recently in Nashville, 6 dead, 3 children, again.
How much longer will Republicans stand for these atrocities? How much longer will other readers “always vote Republican” to perpetuate unfettered gun access?
Claudia Pilger
La Crosse