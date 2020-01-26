Clint Sampson: Refinery exemptions must be equitable

As I finish the last few weeks of my harvest, I want to bring awareness to an issue that threatens to destroy vital markets for farmers in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.

Wisconsin is the nation’s eighth-largest ethanol producer, and the industry supports tens of thousands of families across the state. Unfortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency is advancing policy that adds to the pain we’re already feeling.

The agency’s so-called Small Refinery Exemptions are letting big oil companies, like Chevron and Exxon off the hook from renewable fuel laws. While President Donald Trump promised to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, the EPA continues to undermine that pledge.

As a result, ethanol plants across the Midwest have idled production or closed, and rural jobs have been lost, along with farm markets.

I am calling on the president and his EPA to remember the grain producers and farmers who have already been hit hard by international tariffs. Do the right thing. Uphold your pledge on the RFS.

Clint Sampson, Melrose

