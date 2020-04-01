Coey Oliver: Time for change in District 2

I am seeking election to represent the residents of the 2nd District in La Crosse County.
As a graduate of UW-La Crosse, along with military service as an intelligence analyst, I have the skills in unbiased problem solving, setting priorities, and ensuring fiscal responsibility.
It is time that the residents of District 2 have a new voice on the board. It is hard for candidates who hold a political office for more than 40 years to adjust with the times and to represent all their constituents.
As a young homeowner, I promise I will continue to improve and revitalize our neighborhoods, not only in my neighborhoods but across the county. I will ensure housing remains affordable in our county and the programs assisting those in need remain available.
Infrastructure is important to me -- not just roads but sewers as well. I want to see an increase in spending on our county’s infrastructure.
To help mitigate the cost to the residents of the county, I want to see the state contribute more to our infrastructure. The state currently contributes 10% of the cost to repair our roads when it has said it would contribute 30%.
Coey Oliver, La Crosse
