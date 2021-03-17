Colleen LeBlanc: Reynolds will work tirelessly for city

After listening to Mitch Reynolds on the radio for years, several things seem clear. He is an intelligent, educated man who can think of people as a group but listens to individuals and their concerns. He has excellent communication skills, sound judgment, compassion and empathy.

His strong work ethic is obvious from his job history and campaign. He will work tirelessly for the city of LaCrosse. He has run an open, public campaign to display his visions for improvement and highlighted issues inspired by his in-depth look at his home community. I’m pleased that he cares about our environment and those who are in need of services.