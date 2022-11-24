Colleen Shore: Thankful for acceptance as an artist

I’m thankful for the warm reception of La Crosse and area residents accepting me as an artist and enjoying my displays of oil paintings for the past year. It was a step for me, this past year, as painter to take my art out of my studio and join with local galleries and businesses in showing my interpretations of the wonders of the driftless area we live in.

Without galleries, collectors and the public to view my art, it might as well be therapy. To reach, move and connect with people through my art is a tribute I am grateful for. It is what keeps inspiring me as artist to continue creating. Not to mention coverage by local news outlets, La Crosse Tribune, Driftless Magazine, La Crosse Local and Coulee Region Women’s Magazine.

Thank you to River City Gallery of La Crosse, Pump House Regional Arts Center, Grounded Patio Café, Larsen’s General, Turtle Stack Brewery, Downtown Second Saturdays Art on the Mall, Elmaro Winery and Vineyards, Perrot State Park, Myrick Park Center, WisCorps, Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh, Between the Bluffs Plein Air Festival, Folk Life La Crosse at the Historical Hixon House, Heritage Center, La Crosse County Historical Society, Holmen Library, Kinstone, Art Dash, and Wisconsin Arts West for displaying my work. Plus all those places that opened their doors to welcome the group “Drawn Together” to draw and sketch. You made my life and many others better for embracing the arts.

Thank you from CShoreArtwork Studio

Colleen Shore