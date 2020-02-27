Collin Secor: Hope in the age of climate change

Despite President Donald Trump’s denial of climate change, and Congress’ inaction on climate change policies, there are still many reasons to be hopeful.

Here are some examples. According to the International Energy Agency, the U.S. led the world in carbon dioxide emission reductions in 2019, largely because of the 15% reduction in the use of coal.

Additionally, Germany saw an 8% reduction in CO2 emissions and Japan also saw a reduction. Renewable energy has been making huge advancements and continues to fall in price, which also aids in reducing CO2 emissions.

For example, on-shore wind energy and solar energy costs only $0.03-$0.04 per kWh compared to fossil fuels which can be as high as $0.15 per kWh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to CO2 emission reductions, Ecosia is an internet search engine that uses as much as 80% of its profits to fund reforestation projects around the world.

Founded in 2009, the company has already planted 85 million trees. Check it out today. It’s super easy to use and you can help the planet by simply searching the internet.

Lastly, Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicles have been extremely popular, especially since the release of their Model 3.