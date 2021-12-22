Collin Secor: Regenerative agriculture reverses climate change

What if I told you there was a way that we could reverse the effects of climate change right now? This is exactly what regenerative agriculture is capable of. This farming practice can sequester CO2 from the atmosphere in a very simple and effective way. But before I tell you how, it is important to understand our current state of farming.

Modern agricultural practices are the worst enemy to soil. Heavy annual tilling practices, substantial pesticide and herbicide usage, and leaving the soil bare for months at a time have transformed our country’s crop fields into biological deserts. These practices are killing the living part of our soil – the microbes. Pesticides and herbicides do this because of their toxicity, and tilling exposes the soil to the very aerobic atmosphere, allowing for rapid decomposition of these microbes and a subsequent loss of nutrients and carbon.

Regenerative agriculture aims to regenerate the soil that was once a healthy and living ecosystem. This is made possible through 4 major practices: eliminating tillage, replacing bare soil by always having living roots in the ground, encouraging plant diversity, and integrating plants and animals on farms. When these practices are used together, they enable microbes to sequester CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in the soil. This also creates additional benefits to the nutrition of the plant and boosting plant and animal diversity.

If you want to diver deeper into regenerative agriculture, I strongly encourage watching the documentary on Netflix, "Kiss the Ground."

Collin Secor

La Crosse

