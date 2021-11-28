Come together to celebrate Dr. King's dream

This celebration is no small thing. It declares our commitment to Dr. King's dream and celebrates the work we are doing to move toward the reality of that dream. We can each contribute to making this day successful: Nominate community members to honor their tireless work. (Deadline is December 1. Email: mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com ) Attend the celebration to recommit to this work.

Let us come together to celebrate and to declare that we will not rest until justice is had by all. As Dr. King declared, "The vaults of opportunity of this nation are abundant," so let us work together to cash a better check for the freedom and equality of each member of this community. Let us be moved to action by this holiday that commemorates such a great leader. Let us declare to each other that we still have a dream. Forty-two years ago, Dr. King declared, "Now is the time to lift our nation from the quick sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood."