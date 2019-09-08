We who love young people and hope they will have true happiness hope that they will reject the moral decay in our country and search for the forgotten beauty associated with our sexuality.
In the beginning God created us; male and female He created us. In God’s plan man and woman come together in marriage in total self-giving. In this union they are co-creators of new life with God.
We have replaced this marital embrace with indiscriminate sexual behavior because we have been told that we are safe against unwanted pregnancies if we only take the pill. What about sexually transmitted diseases? What about a man using a woman simply for his own pleasure and then leaving her with a broken heart? Women and men deserve so much better. We are made for more.
Are we really supposed to believe that we are incapable of the beautiful sacrifice required to save the sexual encounter for marriage?
I continue to pray that our marvelous young people will see the lies of the current culture and that we are a higher form than the animals.
Connie Marshall, Onalaska