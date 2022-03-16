Connie Mell: Support Mary La Mothe for La Crosse School Board

Mary La Mothe will bring much needed balance to the La Crosse School Board. She understands that teaching the basic elements that have always defined the educational curriculum is still the primary purpose. Math, Science, History, Reading Comprehension, Writing, Civics! These are the essentials. This is still Job One.

She has the proper perspective regarding parental responsibility and that of teachers and the schools. She understands that school safety is an even more important element in today’s environment. Consequently, her support for school resource officers is both appropriate and necessary. And finally, she will insist on fiscal responsibility of our schools. Vote for Mary La Mothe on April 5.