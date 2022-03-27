 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie & Oscar Liebelt: Vote for Jacobsen for County Board

We met Dennis Jacobsen when we were invited to a “friends and neighbors breakfast” at his home a few years ago. Dennis spoke about having been raised in a farm in Wisconsin, graduating from UW-River Falls, teaching at the high school level and later on owning and managing a feed and seed company for 40 years.

These are all great qualifications needed for the newly created La Crosse County Board District 25 supervisor. He will be a strong leader and advocate for our district. We feel he will be a fair representation for all of La Crosse County. We strongly support Dennis Jacobsen and encourage you to vote him on April 5.

Connie & Oscar Liebelt

Mindoro

