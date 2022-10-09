Connie Troyanek: Treat students equally and rethink school plan

An open letter to the members of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education:

I am writing this letter to you as a member of the school district and as a past member of the board of education. When I retired from the board after 24 years, I felt confident that the school board members would continue to do what was best for the students in the district. I am not confident of that anymore.

The board I was a member of worked hard to equalize opportunities for all students. I was a firm believer that all students deserved a path to success. Not all students can find their success in academics. Instead, they may find success in drama, music, art or athletics.

The proposal you have put to the public to combine the two schools does the exact opposite of what we worked hard to achieve. The number of students that would be able to participate in these activities would be cut in half. The editorial by the Logan teachers also highlighted many of the other inequities the consolidation would cause.

One of the other things the board I was on worked hard to achieve was transparency. Be honest about the budget. Don’t include the “wish list” of the things such as a garage door at Logan MS or the pool at Central in the budget numbers presented.

Please remember that you all pledged to do what is best for ALL students and rethink the plan.

Connie Troyanek

La Crosse