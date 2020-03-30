Connie Weedman: Choose David over Goliath in court race

It is a David and Goliath contest -- with Jill Karofsky as David, and Daniel Kelly as Goliath.
Kelly is past president of the Milwaukee chapter of the Federalist Society, backed by the Koch Brothers to promote building wealth, no matter the consequences to others. The Koch Brothers, the most infamous of all polluters, and other Federalist supporters, were once a fringe group, now have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams to control both our Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts.
These courts have delivered, allowing corruption of the voting process. Kelly, in his servitude to Goliath, was legal counsel for the successful Wisconsin Republican Party effort to gerrymander our legislative districts. Now winners are turned into losers.
This is not democracy. It is exactly the plutocracy that Goliath desires. Kelly is their man.
So if want to protect your drinking water from powerful polluters, if you want to protect your property value from your next greedy, terrible neighbor, if you are a farmer who cannot compete with the ever-growing monopolists, if you want safety at work, if you want your local elected officials to win back the right to control what comes into your neighborhood, if you want your vote to count, your Social Security benefits to arrive, an education, an ability to access health care during this COVID crisis, don’t vote for Goliath. Vote for Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Goliath does not care.
Connie Weedman, Sparta
