Connie Weedman: Choose David over Goliath in court race

It is a David and Goliath contest -- with Jill Karofsky as David, and Daniel Kelly as Goliath.

Kelly is past president of the Milwaukee chapter of the Federalist Society, backed by the Koch Brothers to promote building wealth, no matter the consequences to others. The Koch Brothers, the most infamous of all polluters, and other Federalist supporters, were once a fringe group, now have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams to control both our Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These courts have delivered, allowing corruption of the voting process. Kelly, in his servitude to Goliath, was legal counsel for the successful Wisconsin Republican Party effort to gerrymander our legislative districts. Now winners are turned into losers.

This is not democracy. It is exactly the plutocracy that Goliath desires. Kelly is their man.