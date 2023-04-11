It is truly amazing how much Mike Hanson of La Crosse can type without knowing, exactly, what he's talking about.

The Second Amendment is not God-given, even though you've said it is multiple times. It is not in the 10 Commandments. It is not in the Bible. It is not a religious right to own a gun. Jesus didn't walk with his disciples and hand them each their own .45 revolver and tell them, "Here, God said this is your right."

You said February 19, three people murdered was an insignificant price to pay for you to own whatever weapon you choose. Now, on April 5, I read that just because a bunch of kids dying all at once is no reason to curb this "unfettered God-given right." That Americans just "accept" that innocent kids being murdered at school. Well, people are saying they don't want to accept this any longer. They're saying this isn't something we should just accept when we live in the greatest country in the world.

How can you be so callous? Do you truly not care about anyone but yourself?

If only you could be able to tell the parents of these murdered children and students that it's insignificant to them their children aren't around any longer.

For the record, I am a gun owner. And you make me sick, Mike Hanson of La Crosse.

Cory Campbell

La Crosse