Cory Campbell: Marijuana ruins lives when criminalized

In response to Mike Breuer from Glen Haven about marijuana legalization, the report he cited from Colorado Christian University's Centennial Institute about $4.57 is spent on mitigation of marijuana for every $1 spent is unsubstantiated. Also, he could say the same thing for sports fans - for every $1 spent on food, drinks, etc., x money is spent on mitigation of time spent on the couch watching sports and sports watching makes you fat, therefore sports are unhealthy to watch. The study also shows there are less recreational users in the years since legalization in Colorado.

He also mentioned how tobacco is so unhealthy as well, however there is no medicinal use for tobacco, unlike with marijuana. Tobacco cannot be used as a pain reliever. Tobacco cannot help cancer patients regain an appetite. People don't get addicted or die from one hit of marijuana like you can with heroin.

Yes, there is probably an increase in hospital visits where marijuana is present, however that is likely because people are more readily admitting to using the drug because it's legal and there aren't repercussions associated with it. However, if there are car accidents where marijuana is present in someone's blood, there's no way to determine if marijuana was the cause. You could've consumed the drug five days prior and would still be present in a blood or urine test.