Cory Onsrud: An art lover, but why this one?

I love art. All of it. Whether it inspires, motivates, degrades, creates controversy, among so many other things, it is all art, and it usually is a statement made by that artist. Or it just looks cool or sounds cool.

Take the Big Indian in Riverside Park for instance. Built and sculpted out of respect for the Native Americans. My grandma and grandpa used to take me down there when I was a child to look at it and hear it talk. I reflect on those days often. My step-grandpa was a full-blooded Native American. I don't believe he was offended — why would they take me there, if so offensive?

Everything these days causes controversy. Our city tears down one of the coolest sculptures in our area and gives it back to the owner's kid. We trade it for a giant baby starving of oxygen. Is this a statement on awareness of umbilical cord strangulation or is the offspring of the blue man group who somehow lay eggs? Just a ridiculous concept.

I'm glad our city is giving it back, because that's one egg that should've been scrambled. What is it even doing here? Who picked that? I'd like to know who said, "yes, we pick the giant broken egg, with the ugly oxygen deprived baby popping out."

Cory Onsrud

La Crosse

