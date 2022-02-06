Cory Onsrud: Who comes up with shoveling costs?

I recently read the article on snow removal. Just another fine example of the city's decision makers.

Who comes up with these costs? $75 administration fee, $100 fine, then a whopping $2.75 a square foot? Do the math. 10x10 area = 100 sq. ft. Not very big. 100 sq. ft. = $275. How ridiculous!

I can lay tile in a new house for that. Take that 10x10 area to shovel, I would bet that I could shovel that in five minutes even if it was 10 inches thick. Do you see the sickness behind this? I suppose though when there are three city workers there, one working and the other two leaning on their shovels watching the other, the cost could get up there.

No offense to the city workers, they're just doing what they are told to do by our decision makers. By the way, my entire road in the city of La Crosse is covered in ice and snow. Can I fine you? We're in this together right? Wait, that's no longer a thing.

What I will say is that I will personally come and remove snow, for the city, from residential sidewalks that have been fined for 50¢ a square foot. That way the city doesn't have to price gouge and keep kicking people when they're down.

Or wait, the city might have to take a vote to see if they should vote on whether they vote on this matter or not. Unbelievable!

Cory Onsrud

La Crosse

