I recently attended our local Wisconsin state official’s listening sessions near me.
On April 18 at 5:30 p.m., Sen. Jeff Smith held one in Alma at the high school.
On April 26 at 3:30 p.m., Rep. Treig Pronschinske held one in Cross at the town hall.
I checked on both their schedules for these and one had them all in the evening on a variety of days and the other had them all during day time, all on one day.
One did them alone with one staff person and the other did them with another elected official and their staff person who came, unannounced, from far southeast Wisconsin up to our area and fielded most of the questions.
This is a tax-supported effort by our elected officials. I am grateful they are reaching out to listen to us.
I just hope they can learn from the experience that reaching out during evening or weekend time fits a lot more constituents' schedules.
And, paying to have someone, who does not represent us, come from 300 miles away seems like a waste of our tax money.
Craig Brooks, Buffalo City