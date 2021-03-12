Craig Oleson: Supporting Rob Abraham for school board

As a La Crosse taxpayer and parent of two children who began and advanced through the La Crosse public school system, I am supporting Robert Abraham for a seat on the La Crosse School Board.

I've known Rob for 20 years and find him to be fair and compassionate, as a person and as a law enforcement official. He always has our community's best interest at heart. This is demonstrated in his decisions and his selfless commitment to community organizations such as Rotary and The Boys & Girls Club.

Abraham's root run deep in La Crosse and he would make an excellent additions to the board. He would bring a needed, refreshing look to the problems facing our public schools today such as safety, budgetary spending, accountability and transparency. He will not "blindly follow" or "go with the flow" as a school board member. He will ask hard questions and encourage others to think critically.

On April 6, voters will be asked to select a candidate on their ballot for School Board. If you care about the direction of our schools and want someone who is fair, responsible, transparent and committed to our community, our children and our schools, vote for Robert Abraham.

Craig Oleson

La Crosse

