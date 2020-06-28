Crystal Brunelle: Let's study impact of SROs on students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm pleased to see the board asking important questions about the use of school resource officers in La Crosse schools.

Some people have grown up being taught that police are helpers and little in their experience would contradict that.

There are also young people who have been shown over and over again that because of their skin color, their gender identity or other aspects of who they are, they may consider police to be a distinct danger to them.

It would be beneficial to get feedback from students and also look at the data about disciplinary interactions. Are Black and Brown students being referred more often than white students in this district? What do the numbers say?

We also need to look at what they are providing and think about whether they are the best possible source to meet the particular needs of our students.

What has been the result of programs such as System of Care and the YWCA's restorative justice work? Could they be expanded? I would encourage the board to look into options for alternative uses of the $250,000.

I support the creation of a subcommittee to make an informed decision and to have options in the event that the contract is not renewed.