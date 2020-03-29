Cynthia Huffman: Mediate surprise medical bills

If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it’s probably happened to one of your friends or family – a surprise medical bill.
This occurs when you unknowingly receive care from outside of your insurance network and are stuck with the bill, oftentimes after an emergency room visit.
I don’t think it’s asking too much for patients who responsibly pay their insurance premiums each month to not be blindsided by emergency room expenses.
I’m glad that Congress has been attempting to find ways to end surprise medical bills, but in order to truly get to the root problem, they must find a solution that does not create unintended consequences.
For example, insurance companies want to add provisions requiring hospital providers to accept predetermined reimbursement rates far below the actual cost of care. Letting insurance companies set rates removes hospitals’ ability to negotiate, leading to closures and doctor shortages.
That’s why I support ending surprise medical bills through an independent dispute resolution process. This removes patients from billing disputes by putting an independent mediator between insurers and providers. In states that implemented IDR, it’s resulted in thousands of reductions in surprise medical bills and savings of more than $400 million to consumers.
I respectfully ask that congressional leaders fix the problem of surprise medical bills in a way that limits unintended consequences and ensures that the patient is kept out of billing disputes.
Cynthia Huffman, Bangor
