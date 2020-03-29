Cynthia Huffman: Mediate surprise medical bills

If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it’s probably happened to one of your friends or family – a surprise medical bill.

This occurs when you unknowingly receive care from outside of your insurance network and are stuck with the bill, oftentimes after an emergency room visit.

I don’t think it’s asking too much for patients who responsibly pay their insurance premiums each month to not be blindsided by emergency room expenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m glad that Congress has been attempting to find ways to end surprise medical bills, but in order to truly get to the root problem, they must find a solution that does not create unintended consequences.

For example, insurance companies want to add provisions requiring hospital providers to accept predetermined reimbursement rates far below the actual cost of care. Letting insurance companies set rates removes hospitals’ ability to negotiate, leading to closures and doctor shortages.