Dae Miles: Advocate for public candidate debates

Everyone has something unique to add to the world, and everyone can contribute to the political process. Running for political office, supporting candidates, working the polls.

But one part of politics that is almost totally missing is debates. We have seen thousands of attack ads and appeals for campaign contributions, but only one or two debates.

In a debate we can see the real issues side by side. One candidate accuses his opponent of being against oil drilling and pipeline jobs, then the other candidate can respond that many more jobs are created in renewables, while improving the world.

One candidate accuses his opponent of being soft on crime, the other candidate can respond that police support services, job training, ending cash bail for non-violent crimes, will save money, while greatly reduce crime in the first place.

All groups can sponsor debates — trades unions, non-profits, schools. Or just an individual engaging a public hall, inviting the candidates and media, and videotaping to share.

For all citizens who are tired of timid campaign ads, or sick of twisted attack ads, or just want to be able to openly discuss issues with their neighbors without the anger, advocate for public debates.

Dae Miles

West Salem