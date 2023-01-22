Dae Miles: Flexible bus system needed

La Crosse transportation has a rich history. The meeting of the rivers led to First Nations people to canoe here, including playing the game of lacrosse. When the steam powered riverboats brought commercial connections from downriver, we became a very diverse community including trappers' homesteaders and rich southern landowners' summer homes.

The early roads opened up new areas off the rivers. The 1858 railroad connection to Milwaukee opened lumber exports. At first, pine logs were floated down river to North La Crosse for milling. The new influx of homesteaders by rail from the east begat clothing and supply companies. The 1870 Mississippi River railroad bridge connected La Crosse to the western half of the continent.

The Wisconsin state highways began as the best in the nation. The I-90 Interstate brought even more business opportunities.

La Crosse used to have dozens of railroad connections, but now only one passenger train per day each way.

The proposed second train per day would not only double opportunities, but easy day travel is possible to and from Minneapolis and Chicago, instead of an overnight stay.

Instead of the slow zig-zag bus, we can have every 10 minute Express Bus on the main roads of Losey, West, Third/Fourth and main cross streets, meeting with neighborhood/downtown vans. Connect to the train station and regional bus. Bicycle Share at neighborhood bus stops.

Improved rail service will bring business to La Crosse, now we need a flexible bus system, for business education and tourist potential.

Dae Miles

West Salem