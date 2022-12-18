Dae Miles: Hemp for victory

Hemp is the most useful plant for everything from rope and cloth, to medicine and lumber. Hemp is the most productive plant for profitable yields, without chemical fertilizers and with less labor.

Basic needs must be centered on the local economy for a safe future of food clothing and shelter, a locally circulating economy.

Hemp must be grown here, processed here, manufactured here, and consumed here. The local circulating economy increases productivity and increases wages of all workers.

Local and state government agriculture policy must be shifted away from fertilizer subsidies and corporate tax breaks and towards regenerative farming and removing burdens off individuals.

Hemp farmers must plant test plots this spring, hemp manufacturers must research equipment and training, hemp builders must adapt to new friendly materials, hemp bankers must aim at the most sustainable investments.

Early American law required plantations to include growing hemp for national security for tents boots uniforms for our Army and rope sail waterproofing ships for our Navy, like the navies of civilizations past.

Hemp products are stronger and better than most alternatives, environmentally cleaner to grow process and manufacture.

The cost of importing goods is indirectly much higher than local production, because transportation pollutes at every step of using ships trains trucks warehouses etc. Local hemp is good for farmers builders manufacturing jobs for all. Hemp for victory.

Dae Miles

West Salem