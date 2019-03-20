"Wisconsin Public Schools Rock" was written proudly by a Melrose-Mindoro student fan on a sign at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
That sign was confiscated by WIAA staff minutes into the game under the guise that it was offensive to Aquinas.
Public school fans have often disagreed with the practices of the WIAA, including combining public and private schools for competitions and encouraging private schools to recruit from local public schools by allowing private schools to play in higher divisions throughout the season and then dropping to a lower division for the tournament series.
Recruited players are thereby given the opportunity to showcase their skills in a D-2 conference all season long and later compete in a D-4 tournament series.
While these WIAA allowances have continually been scrutinized by public school fans, the confiscation of a sign promoting public schools in Wisconsin goes too far.
I contacted the WIAA to ask that they address this discriminatory action with their staff and received this response : "Hello, Diana. Thank you for expressing your concern."
This response provides two very obvious points:
- The WIAA is unwilling to make any changes in their discriminatory practices of supporting private schools over public schools and feels no obligation to do so.
- Based on the sentence structure and inability to correctly copy the spelling of my name, the person responding did not receive a public school education.Wisconsin Public Schools do rock, Patrick! Keep spreading the word!
Daina Dobbs, Mindoro
Editor's note: WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson responds:
It’s easy to agree with Ms. Dobbs. Wisconsin public schools do rock. We would take that notion one step further to say we believe there are many great things taking place at all WIAA member schools, both public and private.
We believe this membership “Rocks.”
It has always been the WIAA’s intent to keep the focus of our state championships on the schools, teams and student-athletes that have earned the opportunity to be in the spotlight on the tournament court.
We do indeed try our best to keep the competitive tournament environment an extension of the classroom and as free of distraction, divisiveness, disrespect and disparaging personal or political commentary as possible.
The perspectives and opinions can be shared and debated, but elsewhere and at another time. They are not welcome in the arena of education-based athletics where kids learn by playing.
As for the recruiting assertion, the WIAA has always taken action when presented with documentation of recruiting, whether that involves a private or public school member. Additionally, the WIAA Board of Control is advancing a constitutional amendment that will make it more difficult for movement of students due to recruiting.
What many fans are not aware of is the history that led to private and public schools becoming one membership. It was influence of Legislature that created a membership option for private schools, and since 2000, this collective membership has grown and provided life-enriching experiences through sports for approximately 85,000 public and private school students annually.
As a membership, we have debated and examined alternative plans, models and ideas. The membership has voted on a multiplier, reducer and a success factor in recent years. Each time, the membership has rejected every attempt to handicap or gerrymander that had an end result of treating a segment of our membership differently.
Our membership will continue to engage the challenges that confront us.
However, when it’s time to play and time to celebrate, we expect the focus to be on the kids and their experiences. For this one special weekend, we believe that’s where the focus belongs.