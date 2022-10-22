Dale Pasell: Vote Doyle for a safer community

We all want to live in a safe community. We want to know that our family members can work, study, and play without fear. Public safety is a universal concern.

What can we do to create that kind of community? There may be no simple answer but one thing we can do is elect experienced leaders who have demonstrated in actions as well as words a commitment to public safety. Steve Doyle is such a leader.

I have known Steve for many years. I know he understands the need for public safety.

During my time working in the criminal justice system, I witnessed Steve, on the County Board, work with board members, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, judges, corrections, the defense bar and other interested members of the community to help create the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC). The CJMC is a collaborative effort to address criminal justice issues. The decisions of CJMC are based on evidence of what works. It is a model program in Wisconsin that has been emulated around the state.

In the State Assembly Steve has helped to pass legislation to keep violent criminals off our streets, to increase penalties for intimidating witnesses, to increase funding for treatment and diversion programs, and to increase penalties for manufacturing or selling fentanyl. No one should doubt his commitment to public safety.

For Steve this is more than a campaign slogan. A vote for Steve Doyle is a vote for a safer community.

Dale Pasell

Onalaska