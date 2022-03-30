Dan & Cyndi Ellenz: Support Dustin Frost in District 30

We would like to encourage voters in La Crosse County District 30 to cast their vote for Dustin Frost as your county supervisor on April 5.

As a native of the area, Dustin has resided within the city of La Crosse and Town of Shelby. He brings commitment to serve the county well.

Over the years he has gained experience in starting and developing a successful business, accompanied with his work within the insurance industry.

Dustin Frost possesses the qualities of integrity, competency, and insight, along with the skills of management, communication and objectivity to serve as La Crosse County supervisor of District 30. He is invested in serving your district.

Dan & Cyndi Ellenz

La Crosse

