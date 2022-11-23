Dan Dunn: City has no right to block sale of Harry J Olson Center

I am shocked and dismayed by the mayor’s attitude that the city can ignore its legal and moral obligation to transfer the Harry J Olson Center to its members.

This promise to sell for a dollar has been reasonably been relied upon and accepted. The city has no right to put additional obligations and terms on the sale at this stage. The mayor is bound by the previous commitments of the council.

The center has provided valuable services to senior tax paying members of the community for many years.

The city must honor its promise to transfer the property under the terms of the original agreement.

Dan Dunn