Dan Eumurian: Lehrer exemplified journalistic integrity

I've been interested in the news for most of my life.
I remember watching the totals rolling in behind Walter Cronkite the night John Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon in 1960.
I remember Eric Sevareid telling our country we didn't like pain, and that our avoidance of it in the short term would bring more of it in the long term.
I remember Robert MacNeil of the News Hour on PBS asking the Ayatollah Khomeini how his return to Iran from exile in France would affect American interests -- and wondering why he didn't ask how it would affect the people of Iran.
Jim Lehrer, MacNeil's longtime co-host of the News Hour, died recently.
You have free articles remaining.
What stands out in my memory was the hour-long documentary Jim aired on May 12, 1985, entitled "Where Will I Live?"
It told how Donald Trump had colluded with the New York city government to tear down tenement apartment buildings and construct expensive condos, in what was termed gentrification.
I had written a song a few years earlier about Junior the Pig, whose mother was scolding him for "acting like a people again" in taking flight to the suburbs. The follow-up song was called "Yo-Yo."
I sent Jim the lyrics. He replied that he was not allowed to endorse such writings, but sent me an autographed copy of the program transcript.
Crowning his many accomplishments, Jim aspired to a high standard of journalistic ethics and integrity. It's a tough job. Jim did it well.
Dan Eumurian, La Crosse