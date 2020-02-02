Dan Eumurian: Lehrer exemplified journalistic integrity

I've been interested in the news for most of my life.

I remember watching the totals rolling in behind Walter Cronkite the night John Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon in 1960.

I remember Eric Sevareid telling our country we didn't like pain, and that our avoidance of it in the short term would bring more of it in the long term.

I remember Robert MacNeil of the News Hour on PBS asking the Ayatollah Khomeini how his return to Iran from exile in France would affect American interests -- and wondering why he didn't ask how it would affect the people of Iran.

Jim Lehrer, MacNeil's longtime co-host of the News Hour, died recently.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What stands out in my memory was the hour-long documentary Jim aired on May 12, 1985, entitled "Where Will I Live?"

It told how Donald Trump had colluded with the New York city government to tear down tenement apartment buildings and construct expensive condos, in what was termed gentrification.

I had written a song a few years earlier about Junior the Pig, whose mother was scolding him for "acting like a people again" in taking flight to the suburbs. The follow-up song was called "Yo-Yo."