Dan Eumurian: The loss of an inspirational figure

On May 19, the world lost a great man with a Viroqua connection.
Ravi Zacharias was born in India, but having found no meaning in life, attempted suicide at age 17. Someone brought a Bible to his hospital room, and when he heard the words of Jesus saying, "Because I live, you will live also," he dedicated his life to Jesus and to a search for truth.
He had an effective ministry in Vietnam during the war. One evening he spoke at the Viroqua Elementary auditorium, sponsored by Sheldon Olson and the Viroqua Christian Businessmen. I remember him asking the audience not to applaud, because he had so much to share.
Although Ravi earned only a master's degree, he spoke at universities around the world, conversed with waitstaff and government leaders, and was awarded several honorary doctorates.
His motto was "Helping believers think and thinkers believe."
Ravi founded RZIM.org, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, which has dozens of speakers across the globe addressing issues such as origin, meaning, purpose and morality, and answering questioners as well as questions.
His many books include "Can Man Live Without God" and "Jesus Among Secular Gods." His speaking style encompassed rigorous logic, poetry, story, knowledge of world religions and philosophies, sensitivity to suffering, humor, and familiarity with popular culture.
I'm enriched by his YouTube videos and those of his associates such as Vince Vitale, Abdu Murray, Amy Orr-Ewing and John Lennox.
His respect for the mind helped the Christian gospel reach my heart.
Dan Eumurian, La Crosse
