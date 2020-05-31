Dan Eumurian: The loss of an inspirational figure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 19, the world lost a great man with a Viroqua connection.

Ravi Zacharias was born in India, but having found no meaning in life, attempted suicide at age 17. Someone brought a Bible to his hospital room, and when he heard the words of Jesus saying, "Because I live, you will live also," he dedicated his life to Jesus and to a search for truth.

He had an effective ministry in Vietnam during the war. One evening he spoke at the Viroqua Elementary auditorium, sponsored by Sheldon Olson and the Viroqua Christian Businessmen. I remember him asking the audience not to applaud, because he had so much to share.

Although Ravi earned only a master's degree, he spoke at universities around the world, conversed with waitstaff and government leaders, and was awarded several honorary doctorates.

His motto was "Helping believers think and thinkers believe."

Ravi founded RZIM.org, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, which has dozens of speakers across the globe addressing issues such as origin, meaning, purpose and morality, and answering questioners as well as questions.