Dan Henderson: A good time to listen to 'Lincoln Portrait'

As if a pandemic were not enough, trying to also cope with the tragic and maddening events last week, starting in Minneapolis, we need discerning and sustained public outrage against injustice. Not more divisiveness, racial violence and devastation.

Seems to me there is no more important time for us to take 15 minutes and listen to Lincoln’s words via Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” (Various renditions are easily available through YouTube. If pressed for time, advance through the beautiful music to the narration in the second half.) Still so timely.