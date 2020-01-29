Dan Henderson: Don't mess with our freedom

“Don’t mess …” declares a widely available T-shirt.
“Don’t mess with my faith, family, freedom, firearms.”
But, with due respect to the 2nd Amendment, it is not our firearms that guarantee our freedom -- not unless we are to become a nation of rival armed militias. It’s been the U.S. Constitution that has guaranteed the freedoms we cherish as Americans.
But these constitutional guarantees -- the amendments added in 1791 -- aren’t worth the paper they’re written on if the Constitution itself (with its wise notion of a distribution of power) is disregarded.
That’s why it’s a big deal if those sworn to uphold the Constitution instead disregard it. They are messing with our freedom.
That’s why this impeachment trial still matters -- if the allegations against President Donald Trump are true. Busy, distracted or tired as we may be, the mounting evidence deserves our attention. A real trial, with witnesses.
Dan Henderson, Holmen