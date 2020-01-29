Dan Henderson: Don't mess with our freedom

“Don’t mess …” declares a widely available T-shirt.

“Don’t mess with my faith, family, freedom, firearms.”

But, with due respect to the 2nd Amendment, it is not our firearms that guarantee our freedom -- not unless we are to become a nation of rival armed militias. It’s been the U.S. Constitution that has guaranteed the freedoms we cherish as Americans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But these constitutional guarantees -- the amendments added in 1791 -- aren’t worth the paper they’re written on if the Constitution itself (with its wise notion of a distribution of power) is disregarded.

That’s why it’s a big deal if those sworn to uphold the Constitution instead disregard it. They are messing with our freedom.

That’s why this impeachment trial still matters -- if the allegations against President Donald Trump are true. Busy, distracted or tired as we may be, the mounting evidence deserves our attention. A real trial, with witnesses.

Dan Henderson, Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0