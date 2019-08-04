Observing this president, I can’t help seeing a parallel from gardening.
In our backyard, we have a grape vine. It comes back beautifully every spring. But every July, I watch it ravaged by Japanese beetles. So I fight back.
Normally their instinct for self-preservation is strong: They see danger approaching and react. But, in the cool of early morning, they are sluggish.
So I take advantage of that, proceeding from leaf to leaf, with a little container of sudsy or scalding water, simply ‘coaxing’ them in! It’s like they see what I’m doing, yawn, and tell themselves: “He’s ‘just’ after them, over there. Not us.” Until, they’re next.
Suddenly it occurs to me: Those for whom our president is going after are not bugs but fellow human beings, if not fellow Americans. But he proceeds much the same, and with similar disdain -- not from leaf to leaf, but group to grou, attacking refugees, migrants, minorities, the poor, journalists, scientists, the entire U.S. Intelligence community and others.
Trump’s approach depends on our partisan non-response. He obviously believes that pitting us against each other serves his political advantage. It also admirably serves Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire to divide and weaken the West.
So, when will we wake up to the common danger this partisanship and division poses for us all? Those sluggish, early morning beetles -- clinging to their separate positions and identities -- seem unable to grasp how alike they all are -- and how vulnerable.
The question is: Can we?
Dan Henderson, Holmen