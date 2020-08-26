Dan Henderson: Postal slowdown is obvious ploy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waiting in a hot vehicle in an unfamiliar city, I’m so thankful I glanced to my right: Through the passenger window, someone was lifting my briefcase off the seat right next to me.

In two more seconds, it would have been gone. As soon as I reacted, he set it down as smoothly as he was lifting it, and walked on as though he’d been up to nothing at all.

What’s been happening with the postal service is part of something equally slick and obvious. But what we stand to lose is a whole lot greater than my briefcase.

Louis DeJoy, a big Trump campaign donor put in as postmaster general in May, has been slowing down postal processing and delivery -- apparently to mess with mail-in voting and, by hook or crook, help the president win again in November.

Why else would one deliberately slow mail processing when we’re facing multiple crises and need efficient mail delivery more than ever?

Thankfully, there’s been bipartisan reaction to make DeJoy claim he’s not going to proceed till after the election.