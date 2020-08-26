Dan Henderson: Postal slowdown is obvious ploy

Waiting in a hot vehicle in an unfamiliar city, I’m so thankful I glanced to my right: Through the passenger window, someone was lifting my briefcase off the seat right next to me.
In two more seconds, it would have been gone. As soon as I reacted, he set it down as smoothly as he was lifting it, and walked on as though he’d been up to nothing at all.
What’s been happening with the postal service is part of something equally slick and obvious. But what we stand to lose is a whole lot greater than my briefcase.
Louis DeJoy, a big Trump campaign donor put in as postmaster general in May, has been slowing down postal processing and delivery -- apparently to mess with mail-in voting and, by hook or crook, help the president win again in November.
Why else would one deliberately slow mail processing when we’re facing multiple crises and need efficient mail delivery more than ever?
Thankfully, there’s been bipartisan reaction to make DeJoy claim he’s not going to proceed till after the election.
But the timing makes obvious what he was up to. His glib rhetoric about making the postal service more profitable or financially sound ignores the fact that the postal service is a service provided us by the Constitution. And rural areas especially would not be well served by privatizing it.
It’s another smooth move by a Trump operative, and another example of all that ordinary Americans stand to lose if this administration is allowed a second term.
Dan Henderson, Holmen
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!