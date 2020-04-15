Dan Henderson: Will our appreciation carry forward?

The health-care heroes we see fighting for us on the frontlines certainly deserve all the appreciation and support we can give them now -- through children’s chalk messages, applause at shift change, and especially the protective equipment they need!
Later, however -- when most of them, and us, we pray have survived -- will our newfound appreciation carry forward? Or, better yet, will we be willing to pay it forward?
Those haunting images of overburdened ER wards and body bags being hauled away have a way of reminding us what truly matters. If, tomorrow, we’re looking up from a respirator, suddenly the only things that matter are empathy, competence and caring.
Will we remember these tragic losses, especially in African-American communities, and the social costs coming back to us all?
Will it translate into new appreciation for us all accessing clean water and health insurance, green spaces and natural areas? Will it change the rhetoric or policies we’ll support; the way we’ll listen to others newly homeless, or trying to migrate or simply hang on to hope?
Will our new appreciation for health-care heroes, data and expertise continue carrying forward to the other heroes all around us -- including our teachers and journalists, postal carriers and sanitation workers, grocery workers and migrant farm workers?
Will we simply return to our partisan fighting, or remember what we’re seeing in these heroes of our better nature -- about empathy and competence, caring and cooperation?
Dan Henderson, Holmen
