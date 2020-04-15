Dan Henderson: Will our appreciation carry forward?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The health-care heroes we see fighting for us on the frontlines certainly deserve all the appreciation and support we can give them now -- through children’s chalk messages, applause at shift change, and especially the protective equipment they need!

Later, however -- when most of them, and us, we pray have survived -- will our newfound appreciation carry forward? Or, better yet, will we be willing to pay it forward?

Those haunting images of overburdened ER wards and body bags being hauled away have a way of reminding us what truly matters. If, tomorrow, we’re looking up from a respirator, suddenly the only things that matter are empathy, competence and caring.

Will we remember these tragic losses, especially in African-American communities, and the social costs coming back to us all?

Will it translate into new appreciation for us all accessing clean water and health insurance, green spaces and natural areas? Will it change the rhetoric or policies we’ll support; the way we’ll listen to others newly homeless, or trying to migrate or simply hang on to hope?