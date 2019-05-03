I’m a second-generation U.S. citizen.
All four of my grandparents were born in Europe. All of them died before 1960, and I’m not sure how many of them became citizens here.
But both of my parents were born in the United States, and there was never any question about their citizenship. The same is true for me and my siblings.
Immigration rarely works that way anymore in the U.S. Congress hasn’t addressed meaningful immigration reform for a long time.
Meanwhile, the country has developed a significant image problem. The Statue of Liberty sits prominently in the harbor of our largest city. It’s misleading to people who want to move here and embarrassing to us who refuse them.
Lady Liberty’s status has been dropping for quite a while. Years ago, we took her off of our coins. Maybe it’s time for the next step. This president could do it. He likes to make headlines, and this should have big Twitter appeal, too: Trump Sending Statue of Liberty Back to France (and France will pay for it!).
If that doesn’t work, we could just store it somewhere out of sight and out of mind. Why keep reminding ourselves of the inspiring country we used to be?
Dan Reckase, La Crosse